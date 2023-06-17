Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Expands By 11.3%

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $118.83. 3,248,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,968. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

