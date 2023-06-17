Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Increases By 9.6%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,048,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 1,868,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 202.8 days.

Filo Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FLMMF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.74. 3,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLMMF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

