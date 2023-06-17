Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases By 47.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,232. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
