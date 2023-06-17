Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Increases By 47.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,232. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 268.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 56.8% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 70,082 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 116.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.