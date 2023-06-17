Short Interest in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expands By 30.1%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 42.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 2,800,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,750. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

