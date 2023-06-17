Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Expands By 35.7%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Fuji Media Stock Performance

Fuji Media stock remained flat at $4.84 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Fuji Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

