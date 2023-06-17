Short Interest in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Expands By 54.5%

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 476,827 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,234,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 42,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,652. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

