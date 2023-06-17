Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Expands By 50.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harvey Norman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

HNORY stock remained flat at $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Harvey Norman has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

About Harvey Norman

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

