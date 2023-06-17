Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Expands By 36.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.