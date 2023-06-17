Short Interest in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Grows By 30.0%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 946,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.91. 237,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,196. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

