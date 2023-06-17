Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Decreases By 40.2%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman Price Performance

NYSE:IH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.25. iHuman has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.