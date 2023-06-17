Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Expands By 20.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.