Short Interest in Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Decreases By 25.0%

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS INTI remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

