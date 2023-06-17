Short Interest in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Decreases By 40.2%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the May 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ INCR remained flat at $2.13 during trading on Friday. 10,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.21. InterCure has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCR. UBS Group AG increased its position in InterCure by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

