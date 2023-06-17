Short Interest in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Decreases By 12.7%

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. 1,557,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,886. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $367,424.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $367,424.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

