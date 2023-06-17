Short Interest in Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Declines By 21.7%

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,065,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 6,465,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JRVMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,552. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
About Jervois Global
