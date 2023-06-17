Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Declines By 20.0%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $17.06. 5,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803. Jollibee Foods has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

