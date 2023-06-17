Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Expands By 15.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,077,500 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 929,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,221. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Journey Energy from C$7.60 to C$7.30 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

