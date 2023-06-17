Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Expands By 22.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance
OTCMKTS JUGRF remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Juggernaut Exploration
