Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Drops By 30.0%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KWESST Micro Systems Price Performance

KWESST Micro Systems stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. KWESST Micro Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of KWESST Micro Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC increased its position in KWESST Micro Systems by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 98,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

