Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Expands By 25.3%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Light Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148. Light has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Light

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

