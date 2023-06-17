Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Expands By 25.3%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Light Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,148. Light has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
About Light
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light (LGSXY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.