Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Increases By 23.0%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

LUMIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Orquideas, and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

