Short Interest in Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Increases By 23.0%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Luminex Resources Price Performance
LUMIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
Luminex Resources Company Profile
