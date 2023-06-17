Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Drops By 22.1%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 355,481 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 41.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,420,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31,607.3% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 52,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,411. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $690.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

