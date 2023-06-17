Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 37.9%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Marubeni Stock Performance
Shares of MARUY traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.54. 9,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92.
About Marubeni
