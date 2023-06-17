Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 37.9%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Marubeni Stock Performance

Shares of MARUY traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.54. 9,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.03. Marubeni has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Marubeni alerts:

About Marubeni

(Get Rating)

See Also

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and fishery products, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, contracting services for fertilizer application and crop protection products, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizers, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.