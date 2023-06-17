Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Decreases By 36.9%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the May 15th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDXH. William Blair began coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDxHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 116,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,499. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.25. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 104.02% and a negative return on equity of 193.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXH. MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MDxHealth by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 408,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 323,920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

MDxHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.