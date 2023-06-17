Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Decreases By 36.5%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.
MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MPZZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. 25,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.
MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.