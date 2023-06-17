Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Decreases By 36.5%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the May 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MPZZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.95. 25,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,326. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

MPC Container Ships ASA Company Profile

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

