Short Interest in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declines By 20.6%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $9.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $477.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,183. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $486.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.85. MSCI has a 52 week low of $383.39 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

