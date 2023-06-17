Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Decreases By 22.0%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 794.0 days.

NEC Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIPNF opened at $48.50 on Friday. NEC has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

NEC Company Profile

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

