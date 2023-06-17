Short Interest in NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Decreases By 22.0%

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 794.0 days.
NEC Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NIPNF opened at $48.50 on Friday. NEC has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.
NEC Company Profile
