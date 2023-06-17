Short Interest in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Increases By 22.4%

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of OCX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 486,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,520,638 shares of company stock worth $8,253,491. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.