Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Increases By 20.1%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 265,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director Carmen M. Bowser bought 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,161.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,780 shares of company stock worth $192,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,433,000 after buying an additional 556,465 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,091.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 100,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PGC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 73,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $529.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $62.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

