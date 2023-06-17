Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Drops By 23.9%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,956,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 3,882,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Price Performance

PSGFF stock opened at 0.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.29 and a one year high of 0.49.

Precious Shipping Public Company Profile

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp-shipping basis worldwide. It is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as in marine transportation. The company's cargoes primarily handle cement, agricultural products, steel, fertilizers, ore and concentrates, coal, logs, and other items.

