Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Drops By 23.9%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,956,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 3,882,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Price Performance
PSGFF stock opened at 0.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.47. Precious Shipping Public has a one year low of 0.29 and a one year high of 0.49.
Precious Shipping Public Company Profile
