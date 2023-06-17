Short Interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rises By 19.1%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 708,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

