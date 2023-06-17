Short Interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Rises By 19.1%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.65. 708,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the first quarter worth about $773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRCT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

