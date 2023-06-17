Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Drops By 20.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Puyi Stock Performance

PUYI remained flat at $4.70 on Friday. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226. Puyi has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Puyi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Puyi

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. The firm also offers financial asset allocation services including asset management services, insurance consulting services, and trust consulting services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

