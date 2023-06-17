Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Declines By 31.9%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,784. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
