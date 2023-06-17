Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Declines By 31.9%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 42,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,784. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

