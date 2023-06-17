Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Decreases By 23.9%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. RF Industries has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RF Industries

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,305 shares of company stock worth $127,632. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.