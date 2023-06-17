Short Interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Declines By 29.3%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ RIBT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 48,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,189. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.38. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

