Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Expands By 19.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROMJF remained flat at $0.32 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622. Rubicon Organics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

About Rubicon Organics

