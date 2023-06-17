Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Increases By 30.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,033.5 days.
Sampo Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $46.60 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.
About Sampo Oyj
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sampo Oyj (SAXPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.