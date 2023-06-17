Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Increases By 30.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 465,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,033.5 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $46.60 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

