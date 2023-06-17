Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Decreases By 23.9%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Sanmina Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
