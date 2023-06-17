Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Decreases By 23.9%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Sanmina declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Sanmina by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.