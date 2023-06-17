Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 19.3%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.28 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.