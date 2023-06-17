Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Decreases By 19.1%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Stock Down 0.6 %

About StoneX Group

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49.

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

