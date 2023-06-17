Short Interest in Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Grows By 20.5%

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 682,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on NENTF. DNB Markets cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NENTF remained flat at $7.92 during trading hours on Friday. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

