Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Cap of $145.25 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $145.25 million and $1.84 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,246.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00290263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00513564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00057748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.23 or 0.00408536 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,374,032,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

