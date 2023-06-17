Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Cap of $147.09 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $147.09 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,510.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00291667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00515196 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00058012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00403313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,376,942,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

