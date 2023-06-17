Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 45.6% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the May 15th total of 286,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 198.8 days.

Signify Stock Performance

Shares of SFFYF remained flat at $27.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. Signify has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Get Signify alerts:

About Signify

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.