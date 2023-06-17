Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,116. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

