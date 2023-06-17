SingularityNET Achieves Market Capitalization of $252.53 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $252.53 million and $51.84 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018511 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,302.49 or 1.00095774 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.2001921 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $31,599,988.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.