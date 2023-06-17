Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE) vs. Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Critical Comparison

Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.70 $63.30 million $3.34 7.58 Zentek $202,406.00 781.89 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sisecam Resources and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zentek has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.13%. Given Zentek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sisecam Resources and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sisecam Resources 8.84% 17.56% 10.78% Zentek N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats Zentek on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

