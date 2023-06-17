SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson Sells 65,067 Shares

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaiah Derose-Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SmartRent alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 2,851 shares of SmartRent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $9,978.50.

SmartRent Price Performance

SMRT opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. Analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SmartRent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartRent by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.