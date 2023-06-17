Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $10,080,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.