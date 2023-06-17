SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading 38% Higher

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 38% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.53. 6,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

SoftwareONE Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management solutions.

